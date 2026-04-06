Angola: President João Lourenço Grants Pardon to 310 Prisoners

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço on Monday granted pardon to 310 citizens serving custodial sentences in several provinces, in reference to the celebration of the 4th of April, the day of Peace and National Reconciliation.

The presidential decree made public on Monday states that the measure aims to give convicted prisoners an opportunity for social and family reintegration.

The pardon takes into account that the celebration of the 4th of April constitutes a moment of special significance for Angola, as it represents an opportunity to reflect on the values of peace, national unity and reconciliation among all Angolans;

The measure aims to ensure that the climate of harmony, clemency, indulgence, concord and fraternity, which will guide the celebration of that important national anniversary, can include citizens who are serving custodial sentences, and, in this way, imbue the entire Angolan people with a high feeling of patriotism and love for the country.

Bearing in mind that the pardon is an act of clemency by the President of the Republic, it is essential to adopt measures of this nature in reference to the celebration of the 4th of April, the day of Peace and National Reconciliation, with the aim of granting prisoners sentenced to custodial sentences the opportunity for social and family reintegration, says the decree. ART/DOJ