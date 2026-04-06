Malawi: The Chief Secretary's Gambit - Inside the Alleged Plot to Oust Vice President Ansah

A shadow war has been ignited within the hallowed halls of Capital Hill, as fresh allegations emerge of a high-stakes campaign to force the resignation of Vice President Dr. Jane Ansah. Allegedly, at the eye of this political hurricane is the nation's top civil servant, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Justin Saidi.

Despite Saidi's public insistence that the administration remains a "cohesive unit," a series of leaked reports and internal maneuvers paint a starkly different picture: one of a Vice President being systematically "squeezed" out of her constitutional role through a calculated strategy of administrative isolation and financial strangulation.

A Pattern of Erasure

The rift, which reportedly began simmering shortly after the administration's inauguration in late 2025, has moved from hushed whispers to overt administrative action. Sources close to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) suggest that Saidi is far from a neutral administrator.

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Under Saidi's pen, the Vice President has seen her portfolio gutted. Key responsibilities--including the high-profile Public Service Reforms and the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA)--were abruptly transferred to the OPC.

"This isn't just 'restructuring,"' says a senior government official who spoke on condition of anonymity. "This is a surgical removal of power. When you take away a Vice President's budget and their departments, you aren't just managing a cabinet; you are sending a clear message that their presence is no longer required."

The "Inner Circle" of Influence

Inside information reveals that Saidi is not acting alone. The alleged campaign involves a formidable quartet of party stalwarts and presidential advisors:

Francis Mphepo: Chief Advisor to President Peter Mutharika.

George Chaponda: Minister of Foreign Affairs.

James Naphambo: Chairperson of the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF).

Justin Saidi: Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet.

Observers note that the cancellation of Dr. Ansah's planned official trip to the United Kingdom late last year served as the first public tremor of this internal earthquake. While the government cited "public scrutiny" and "cost-cutting," insiders claim the move was designed to embarrass the Vice President and limit her international standing.

Echoes of a Turbulent Past

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For many political analysts, this friction feels like a haunting case of déjà vu. The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has a long, documented history of internal combustion between the Presidency and the Second-in-Command:

2011: The fallout with Joyce Banda, leading to the formation of the People's Party.

2018: The bitter rivalry with Saulos Chilima, which culminated in the birth of the UTM.

2026: The current "administrative squeeze" on Dr. Jane Ansah.

"The DPP seems trapped in a cycle where the Vice Presidency is viewed as a threat rather than a partner," says political commentator Dr. Elias Mambo. "If Saidi is indeed using his office to facilitate this, we are looking at a serious constitutional crisis. The Chief Secretary is a servant of the Constitution, not a political henchman."

Constitutional Stakes

The silence from the named officials has been deafening. As of press time, neither Saidi, Mphepo, nor Chaponda has responded to requests for comment regarding the alleged coordinated pressure.

As the budget for the Vice President's office continues to shrink and her public appearances dwindle, the nation is left to wonder: Is this a legitimate realignment of government priorities, or a repeat of the political cannibalism that has defined Malawian governance for over a decade?

For now, Dr. Jane Ansah remains in office, but as the walls of Capital Hill close in, the "administrative squeeze" may soon reach a breaking point.