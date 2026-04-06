Tanzania: Why Being Cautious With Fake News Matters

Dar es Salaam — IN today's digital age, where information is easily weaponised to spread negative propaganda, it is crucial for citizens to distinguish between factual news and fake news.

Factual news empowers the public to make informed decisions, while fake news, often spread through social media, misleads people and fuels divisive rhetoric.

This, in turn, can create hostility among citizens and even incite conflict against the government.

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Negative propaganda refers to information designed deliberately to damage the reputation, credibility, or image of an individual or the nation.

When this misinformation pertains to issues of public significance or the reputation of government leaders and institutions, it can incite anger and distrust toward the legal systems that govern the country.

The impact of fake news, particularly disinformation and malinformation, was clearly evident during the lead-up to the 2025 General Election, when certain social media influencers mobilised citizens to protest the democratic process.

These efforts contributed to the unrest and breaches of peace seen during and after the elections on October 29, 2025.

In an interview with the 'Daily News', political analyst Mr Hamidini Maliseli, based in Mwanza, emphasised the need for citizens to avoid negative propaganda, especially in this critical time of national healing.

He urged the public to embrace constructive dialogue and fact-based news, ensuring that such disturbances never happen again.

"Propaganda can be either positive or negative. It is vital to subscribe to positive propaganda that promotes peace rather than chaos," said Mr Maliseli.

"It is better to cherish the peace brought by a peaceful means than to embrace a war fueled by anger."

He further warned against the devastating impacts of civil unrest, including irreparable divisions between citizens.

He urged the public to be cautious about the sources of their information, whether from radio, TV, or social media.

Additionally, he cautioned against the influence of social media figures, especially those whose motives may not align with national unity.

"The rapid advancements in technology, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI), have enabled some digital influencers to create fictional characters or deepfakes that manipulate public opinion and escalate tensions," he said.

For instance, deepfake technology uses AI to manipulate or replace a person's voice, actions, or appearance.

Mr Maliseli urged the public to stay vigilant, as fake news often spreads quickly, particularly through social media and can be propagated by self-interested influencers.

He reminded citizens of their constitutional responsibility to protect the country's peace and stability, stressing that each individual has a role in promoting national unity and preventing chaos.

Mr Maliseli stated that the forthcoming report from the Independent Commission of Inquiry, led by retired Chief Justice Mohamed Chande Othman, will help identify the root causes of the October 29, 2025 incidents and offer solutions to prevent such unrest in the future.

The report, expected in April 2026, will outline areas in need of reform to ensure peaceful coexistence among all citizens.

The 2025 electoral unrest, which resulted in loss of lives, curfews and destruction of both public and private property, should serve as a stark reminder of the importance of peace and national unity, Mr Maliseli concluded.

In related remarks, Ilala District Commissioner Mr Edward Mpogolo urged young people to avoid spreading fake news and negative propaganda.

"It is important for us, especially as youth, to ensure we are using information responsibly and not sharing news that is unfounded," he said.

Mr Mpogolo also called on regulatory bodies, including the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), to take action against those who create and disseminate fake news and hate speech.

In addition, Mr Nuzulack Dausen, CEO of Nukta Africa, a fact-checking firm, emphasized the importance of verifying information before it is shared.

"It is crucial for media outlets to fact-check their stories before dissemination to prevent public panic or confusion," he said.

Mr Dausen also pointed out that many ill-intentioned individuals use fake news templates mimicking reputable media outlets to mislead the public.

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"Everyone should develop the ability to spot fake news," he added, urging media outlets to set up dedicated fact-checking programmes, similar to initiatives run by international organisations like the BBC, DW and France 24.

Chairperson of the Media Institute of Southern AfricaTanzania Chapter (MISATAN), Mr Edwin Soko, echoed the need for concerted efforts to tackle information disorders, including misinformation and disinformation.

He stressed that awareness campaigns should target not just the media but also the general public, enabling citizens to verify the accuracy of news before spreading it.

"Citizen journalism, often fuelled by AI, is a growing concern. We must focus on educating the public about the importance of relying on verified, real-time information from mainstream media," Mr Soko said.

He also urged media owners to ensure their reporters are well-trained in fact-checking and to support regulatory efforts by the TCRA to hold individuals accountable for spreading fake news.