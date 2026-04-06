Tanzania: Clerics Urge Embrace of Easter Values

Zanzibar — RELIGIOUS leaders in Zanzibar have called on Tanzanians to uphold peace, unity and social cohesion, describing them as vital foundations for national stability and development.

Delivering his Easter message, the Anglican Bishop of Zanzibar Diocese, Rt Revd Michael Hafidh, said the season offers a timely reminder of love, patience and peaceful coexistence across social, political and religious divides.

He stressed that faith teachings consistently promote unity and mutual support, urging citizens to safeguard the country's prevailing peace.

"It is the responsibility of each individual to uphold peace, strengthen unity and foster solidarity among citizens," Bishop Hafidh said.

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He encouraged believers to use the Easter period beginning with Good Friday as a moment for reflection and personal renewal, aimed at building a more ethical and respectful society.

Reflecting on the significance of Good Friday, he noted that it commemorates the suffering of Jesus Christ for the salvation of humankind, symbolising sacrifice, endurance and compassion.

"Human beings face both physical and spiritual challenges, but faith teaches us perseverance and empathy, as exemplified by Christ," he added.

The bishop also called for continued prayers for national leaders, urging that they be guided by wisdom, integrity and a firm commitment to peace and stability.

In a similar message, Catholic Deacon Barnaba Kyra of Minara Miwili Parish in Stone Town emphasised the importance of forgiveness even towards adversaries as a cornerstone of unity.

"Forgiveness is not a sign of weakness but a spiritual strength that liberates both individuals and society," he said.

He highlighted the transformative power of prayer in shaping attitudes and behaviour, urging believers of all faiths to pray for those engaged in wrongdoing so they may change.

Deacon Kyra further underscored dialogue and open engagement as the most effective means of resolving conflict, cautioning against hatred and revenge.

Drawing on biblical teachings, including the Gospel of John, he emphasised reconciliation and love as guiding principles.

Easter, alongside Good Friday, remains one of the most significant events in the Christian calendar, marking the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and culminating in the celebration of his resurrection on Easter Sunday.