Uganda: Speeding Car Kills Grandfather, Granddaughter in Kalungu

A road accident on Easter Sunday claimed the lives of a 56-year-old man and his granddaughter, leaving three other children critically injured in Kalungu District.

The deceased have been identified as Hassan Kiweewa, a resident of Bisanje in Bukulula Sub-county, and eight-year-old Habibah Nassolo. The two were pronounced dead on arrival at Bukulula Health Centre IV following the crash.

The accident occurred at Mukoko in Bukulula along the Kampala-Masaka Highway when a speeding Toyota Fielder, registration number UBL 152R, reportedly lost control and rammed into a motorcycle on which Kiweewa was traveling with his four grandchildren.

According to the Greater Masaka Regional Police spokesperson, Twaha Kasirye, Kiweewa was riding a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle, registration number UES 047C, at the time of the accident.

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"The driver of the motor vehicle was reportedly speeding towards Masaka when he knocked the motorcycle, leading to the death of the rider and one child," Kasirye said.

The three surviving children--Ayati Nassali (5), Rayan Lujumwa (8), and Ratifah Namuwonge (9)--sustained severe injuries, including fractures. One of them was rushed by ambulance to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for specialized treatment and is reported to be in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses said Kiweewa had taken the children to a nearby salon for a haircut and was returning home when the accident occurred.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Masaka mortuary for postmortem examination, while the wreckage of the vehicle has been towed to Lukaya Police Station as investigations continue.

Police have since urged all road users to exercise caution, especially during the festive season, warning that reckless driving remains a leading cause of fatal accidents.