Uganda: Luweero Bishop Says Violence in Communities a Sign of Moral Decline, Calls for Sumpathy for

The Bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese, Rt. Rev. Lawrence Mukasa, has condemned the growing wave of violence in communities, warning that people are increasingly turning against one another with deadly consequences.

Delivering his Easter message during Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Queen of Peace, Bishop Mukasa called on Christians to embrace love, unity, and compassion, especially during the Easter season.

"It is very unfortunate that people are turning against their own, harming and even killing one another," Bishop Mukasa said. "This is not the life Christ calls us to. Easter should remind us to love one another without discrimination."

In his message, the bishop emphasized that Easter symbolizes both the tomb and the reality of death, urging believers to live righteous and meaningful lives while they still have the opportunity.

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"Easter carries the sign of the tomb," he noted. "Each one of us should treat others with kindness, knowing that one day we shall all die and leave everything behind."

Bishop Mukasa also cautioned Christians against judging others and presenting themselves as more righteous.

"Stop judging and pointing fingers at others as if you are perfect," he said. "Let each person reflect on their own life and walk in humility."

He further condemned recent violent incidents, including the attack on children in Ggaba, describing it as a sign of moral decay in society.

"We are witnessing terrible acts, even against innocent children," he added. "This calls for all Christians to deepen love and compassion during this Easter period."

At St. Mark's Cathedral, Luweero Diocese Bishop Wilson Kisekka led Easter prayers and encouraged believers to remain hopeful despite life's challenges.

"Just like the stone that covered Jesus' tomb, our problems may seem heavy," Bishop Kisekka said. "But we trust that God has the power to remove every obstacle."

He revealed that the Church will intensify its "home-to-home" evangelism initiative aimed at strengthening the faith of Christians, especially those who have drifted away.

The Easter celebrations were attended by several local leaders, including Katikamu North Member of Parliament Denis Sekabira, who urged religious leaders to pray for people affected by the recently concluded elections, some of whom remain in detention.

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"We ask the Church to continue praying for those who are suffering, especially those still in prison following the elections," Sekabira said.

A message from the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, was delivered by John Kibalama, Deputy Sub-county Chief of Butuntumula.

The message called on the Church to support the upcoming Kabaka Birthday Run scheduled for April 12, ahead of the Kabaka's 71st birthday celebrations.

Christians were encouraged to participate in the run as a show of unity and to support community health initiatives.