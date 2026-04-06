Uganda: North Kigezi Bishop Praises Women's Faith, Urges Christians to Embrace Resurrection Power

The Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese, Rt Rev. Onesimus Asiimwe, has commended women for their unwavering love and commitment to Jesus Christ, noting their kindness and sacrificial nature, likened to the biblical women who remained at the cross and were the first at the grave, are a strong sign of faithfulness.

Speaking during the Easter Service held at Emmanuel Cathedral Kinyasano in Rukungiri District on Sunday, Bishop Asiimwe emphasised that the resurrection of Christ is affirmed through clear signs, including the empty grave, the empty cross, and Jesus' appearances to His disciples before ascending to heaven.

"One of the signs that Jesus rose from the grave is that the grave is empty. When your fuel tank is empty, your granary is empty, or your stomach is empty, it's not good. Even "empty-headed" is never a compliment. But the empty tomb of Jesus? That's the BEST kind of empty! The Cross was empty too," he said.

Referencing the Gospel account of the first day of the week, Bishop Asiimwe recalled how three women went to Jesus' tomb, worried about who would roll away the heavy stone.

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However, he explained that through the power of the Holy Spirit, the stone had already been removed. Upon arrival, they found the tomb empty and were instructed to go and proclaim that Jesus had risen.

"No religious leader has ever died and risen from the dead. Only Christ did. Therefore, may the Holy Spirit revive every dead area in your life," he said.

Bishop Asiimwe further condemned men who are secretive about their properties, don't write wills and die, leaving their families in wrangles.

He cited the example of the late businessman and politician James Musinguzi Garuga, whose first-born son, Carl Musinguzi, lodged a caveat through M/S Abaine-Buregyeya & Co. Advocates to block his mother's application for sole letters of administration following his passing in August last year.

"Had Garuga written a will, none of this would've happened," he said.

Bishop Asiimwe warned against Christians who misuse the power of the resurrection to justify sinful acts such as hypocrisy.

"Jesus's resurrection was final; however, when we sin, we fall short of His glory and nail him back on the cross," he said, urging believers to repent of their shortcomings and commit to persistent prayer and constant Bible reading to overcome their sin. Bishop Asiimwe also cautioned that, given the uncertainty surrounding life after the Iran War, such difficulties can still be overcome through prayer.