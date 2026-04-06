Uganda: Kiyinda - Mityana's Bishop Zziwa Calls for Moral Renewal

Christians in Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese gathered in large numbers at St. Noah Catholic Parish to celebrate Easter, with a strong call for moral renewal and respect for religious values dominating the day's message.

The Mass was led by Bishop Anthony Zziwa, who also serves as Chairperson of the Uganda Episcopal Conference.

In his sermon, Bishop Zziwa expressed deep concern over the growing levels of immoral behavior in the country, warning that such actions are eroding societal values and causing division among citizens.

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"It is worrying to see the increasing levels of wrongdoing in society. These actions create hatred and weaken the moral fabric that holds communities together," he said.

He also condemned individuals who falsely present themselves as religious leaders and mislead believers, especially during sensitive periods like Lent.

"There are people who pretend to be religious leaders and end up misleading the faithful on what to do during fasting periods. This is not only wrong but also a distortion of true faith," Bishop Zziwa emphasized.

The Easter Mass attracted a cross-section of leaders from both the central government and Buganda Kingdom. Among them was Minister Judith Nabakooba, who used the occasion to thank God for saving her life following a recent road accident.

"I am grateful to God for granting me another chance at life after the accident. It is a reminder that we should always trust in Him," Nabakooba said.

Faustin Mukambwe Lukonge called on the government to consider releasing individuals detained on political grounds, emphasizing the need for unity and reconciliation.

"We appeal to the government to release those imprisoned over political issues so that we can promote harmony and togetherness in our communities," Lukonge noted.

A message from the Kabaka of Buganda was also delivered to the congregation by Richard Kyambadde, urging residents to strengthen service delivery--particularly in the health sector--and remain committed to community development.

As the celebrations concluded, Christians were encouraged to uphold values of kindness, humility, and righteousness beyond the Easter season. Religious leaders emphasized that faith should be reflected through daily actions.

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The Easter message in Mityana ultimately centered on moral responsibility, unity, and the need for both leaders and citizens to play their role in building a more ethical and compassionate society.