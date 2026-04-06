Uganda: St. Peter's Cathedral in Tororo Mobilizes Shs.12.5m to Protect Church Land From Grabbers

As Christians celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ, St. Peter's Cathedral in Tororo turned its attention to a pressing concern--raising funds to protect church land reportedly under threat from grabbers.

The Easter fundraising drive, led by the Bishop of Bukedi Diocese, Samuel Bogere Egessa, drew hundreds of worshippers who pledged a total of Shs.12.5 million.

This surpassed the Shs.10 million target required to secure one of the church's properties by converting its ownership from leasehold to freehold.

Bishop Egessa emphasized the urgency of safeguarding church land, noting that several properties remain unsecured despite their long history.

"Even after many years, there is still church land that has not yet been secured. We call upon Christians across Bukedi Diocese to ensure that all church land is protected," he said.

Among the affected properties is land opposite the Resident District Commissioner's office, as well as land belonging to Oguti Primary School