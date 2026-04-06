Uganda: Ex-RCC Hudu Hussein Slams Govt Over Lack of Support for Daycare Centres After Deadly Kampala Attack

Former Masaka Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Hussein Hudu has condemned the government following a deadly attack at a Kampala daycare centre that claimed the lives of four young children.

Hudu criticized the state for allegedly failing to support early childhood institutions, saying, "The government has never supported daycare centers; it's only those looking to do business who insist."

Speaking on NBS Eagle on Sunday, Hudu extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I sympathize with the families of the deceased and the entire nation. It is deeply painful for a child under five to die in such a manner. This is a serious challenge for the country, the government, and everyone," he said.

Hudu highlighted that while the country has an early childhood development policy, many daycare centers fail to comply, creating serious challenges for the Ministry of Education.

Bubulo East Member of Parliament, John Musila, weighed in on the investigation, noting that the police have the capacity to handle the case effectively if they adopt the Scottish model.

"We have a lot to worry about, and more problems are still on the way. It's just the beginning, so we need to curb them," he said.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday at Ggaba Early Childhood Day Care Centre in Makindye Division. Police reports indicate that the suspect, later identified as Christopher Okello Anyu, gained access to the school by posing as a parent seeking admission.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, SP Racheal Kawala, the suspect initially approached the school administration, inquired about fees, received a circular, and was asked to return later.

"Preliminary findings indicate the suspect came to this place seeking admission and was told to return today. He paid for admission before proceeding to stab the children," SP Kawala said.

After leaving the office, the suspect reportedly launched the attack, fatally injuring four children.

The deceased were identified as Ryan Odeke (1½ years), Gideon Eteko (2½ years), Keisha Elungat (2 years), and Ignatius Sseruyange (2 years).

Following the attack, tensions escalated as members of the public gathered at the scene, attempting to lynch the suspect. Police intervened, firing warning shots to disperse the crowd and secure the suspect.

SP Kawala confirmed that the suspect has been arrested and that investigations into the motive are ongoing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The suspect has been apprehended, and the motive behind the killings is still under investigation," she said.