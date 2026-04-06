Uganda: Mityana's Bishop Bukomeko Calls On Faith Leaders to Restore Hope

The Bishop of Mityana Diocese, Bishop Dr. James Bukomeko , has urged religious leaders and believers to actively restore hope in their communities, particularly during times of hardship.

Bishop Bukomeko made the call while distributing Easter packages to elderly residents at his home in Namukozi Village, emphasizing the need for compassion and support for vulnerable groups.

"As people of faith, we have a responsibility to give hope to those who are struggling. Our actions should uplift others and remind them that they are not alone," he said.

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He noted that many Ugandans are currently facing difficult circumstances, including job losses, imprisonment of loved ones, and increasing cases of violence, which have left many feeling hopeless.

"Today, many people have lost hope because of what they are going through -- losing jobs, having relatives imprisoned, or losing loved ones due to violence. This is why we must stand together and give them strength," Bishop Bukomeko added.

During the outreach, the bishop donated essential items, including soap, sugar, rice, and bread, to elderly beneficiaries. Many expressed gratitude, saying the support gave them renewed hope to celebrate Easter.

"We had almost given up on having food this Easter, but we are grateful for this support. It has brought us joy and renewed hope," one beneficiary said.

Bishop Bukomeko also used the occasion to extend birthday wishes to the Kabaka of Buganda, who recently turned 71, calling for continued unity and service among his subjects.

The gesture was warmly received by the community, with leaders and residents commending the church for supporting vulnerable groups and promoting compassion during the Easter season. Religious leaders emphasized that beyond celebrations, Easter should remind everyone of the importance of kindness, generosity, and uplifting those in need.