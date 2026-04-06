Kenya: Teary Kenyan Narrates Tough Journey to Gold, Silver At Skating Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 6, 2026 - Kenya's star of the moment, skater Kevin Kiarie, has admitted that he had to fight hard to travel to Benin for the International Challenge Skating Championships.

A teary Kiarie narrated how he had to struggle to secure transport to the Benin capital, in time for the global championships.

"I am so excited for my result...it has been a very fierce fight, not only in the competition. Even making it here itself was a very fierce fight. I am super proud of myself and if I had to do it again...I would do it again for my country," Kiarie said.

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The skater cut a lonely but overexcited figure on the ultimate day of the competition in which he won gold in the freestyle.

It came just a day after he had won silver in the classic slalom category.

Kiarie gave credit to family and close friends for their support along the way.

"To all the people...my family who supported me. Thank you very much...you are everything to me. The last thing I would want to do is to reach a breaking point. God is great," he said.

His achievement attracted countrywide praise across social media even as many more questioned why the government's support was not forthcoming.

Videos of him celebrating alone on the podium with the Kenyan flag elicited eyebrows from certain quarters who wondered why there was no government official in sight.

Kiarie, who arrived home this afternoon, will be hoping that his success on the continental stage will cause stakeholders to shine the spotlight brighter on a sport that is fast gaining popularity among young Kenyans.