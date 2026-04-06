Tanzania: Easter Sermons - Unity, Peace, Messages Prevail

Dar es Salaam — RELIGIOUS leaders across Tanzania have urged citizens to embrace unity, peace and love as Christians joined the rest of the world to mark Easter, describing the occasion as a powerful reminder of hope, renewal and national cohesion.

Delivering his message during the National Easter Mass at St Alban's Anglican Cathedral in Dar es Salaam, Anglican Bishop of the Dar es Salaam Diocese, Jackson Sosthenes, urged Christians to use this time to pray for harmony within families, communities and the nation at large.

He noted that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ symbolise a new beginning and should inspire believers to embrace peace and strengthen their relationships daily.

"Christ, who is our peace, should bring peace into our families, our marriages and among all those we live and work with," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Across the country, similar messages of unity and hope were echoed by clerics from various denominations, who stressed the importance of maintaining the country's long-standing peace and social cohesion.

In Dodoma, Archbishop of the Anglican Church, Diocese of Central Tanganyika, Dickson Cholongani, called for continued efforts to strengthen justice, fairness and service delivery for the well-being of all citizens.

He commended the government's efforts, including improvements in public servants' welfare, but highlighted the need for further action to ensure that all citizens have access to essential services.

"We appreciate the progress made, but more efforts are needed to ensure that every citizen receives fair and timely services," he said.

Dr Cholongani also underscored the collective responsibility of both leaders and citizens to sustain peace, unity and accountability.

In Morogoro, Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) Bishop for Morogoro Diocese, George Pindua, urged Tanzanians to continue supporting one another and remain steadfast in love and faith.

He encouraged those with resources to assist the less fortunate and inspired citizens to uplift others facing life's challenges.

"After His resurrection, the first message Jesus gave His disciples was peace. I also wish all Christians peace in their families, workplaces, and across our nation because Jesus has brought us true joy," he said.

The Easter message, he added, should inspire hope and resilience, reminding believers that faith will guide them through difficult moments.

Similarly, Catholic Bishop of Morogoro Diocese, Lazarus Msimbe, urged Christians to reflect the spirit of Easter by promoting love, forgiveness and peaceful coexistence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bishop Msimbe said that genuine Easter celebrations should be evident in people's actions, especially in building harmonious communities.

In Kilimanjaro Region, the Catholic Bishop of Moshi Diocese, Ludovick Joseph Minde, stressed the importance of guiding the youth with strong moral and spiritual values to ensure a bright future for the nation.

He called on parents, guardians, and religious leaders to collaborate with the youth in helping them make responsible life choices.

"We must remain close to our young people and guide them well, because they are the foundation of our future society," he said.

In Simiyu Region, Catholic Bishop of Bariadi Diocese, Prosper Lyimo, urged Tanzanians to strengthen love, unity and mutual respect, noting that these values are essential for national development.

He stated that the resurrection of Jesus Christ should inspire citizens to uphold justice and dignity, living in harmony with one another.

"The resurrection of Christ should make us one nation, people who love and care for one another," he said.

Meanwhile, Pastor Odolas Gyunda, Coordinator of the Bishop's Office at the South-East Lake Victoria Diocese, ELCT Tumaini Bariadi Church, encouraged believers to use Easter as an opportunity to unite Tanzanians and work together for national development.

He emphasised that Easter should inspire love, cooperation and hope, particularly for those facing life's hardships.

"This Easter should bring citizens together, reminding us to support one another and work as a community for a better future," he said.