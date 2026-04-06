Tanzania: Seal the Leaks, Save the Nation

editorial

Dar es Salaam — THE government's decision to roll out the National Supply Chain Management Policy of 2025 deserves strong commendation not as another bureaucratic exercise, but as a long-overdue intervention to plug the persistent leaks in public spending.

For years, a significant share of taxpayers' money has quietly slipped through the cracks of weak procurement systems, fragmented oversight and poor coordination.

These inefficiencies have not only inflated the cost of public projects but also undermined the pace and quality of service delivery.

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In that context, the upcoming launch of the new policy by President Samia Suluhu Hassan signals a decisive shift towards fiscal discipline and accountability.

At its core, the policy recognises a simple but powerful truth: How government spends is just as important as how much it spends.

With procurement processes accounting for a large portion of public expenditure, tightening this space is one of the most effective ways to safeguard national resources.

What stands out in the new framework is its comprehensive approach.

By integrating every stage of the supply chain; from planning and procurement to storage, distribution and disposal the policy closes loopholes that have historically enabled waste, duplication and, in some cases, outright abuse.

This is precisely the kind of systemic reform needed to ensure that public funds translate into tangible development outcomes. Equally important is the policy's emphasis on transparency and value for money.

These are not mere buzzwords; they are the pillars upon which public trust is built.

When citizens are confident that their taxes are being used prudently, the social contract between the state and the people is strengthened. The incorporation of technology is another welcome move.

Digital systems can dramatically reduce human discretion, enhance traceability and minimise opportunities for manipulation.

In an era where data-driven governance is becoming the norm, this shift is both timely and necessary.

Moreover, by promoting the use of local resources and expanding participation of the private sector and special groups, the policy goes beyond cost-cutting.

It positions public procurement as a catalyst for industrial growth, job creation and broader economic inclusionkey ingredients for a resilient economy.

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However, the true test will lie not in the policy document, but in its implementation.

Strong enforcement, institutional discipline and continuous monitoring will be essential to ensure that the ambitions outlined on paper are realised in practice.

Without this, even the most well-crafted frameworks risk becoming symbolic gestures. Still, this initiative marks a significant step in the right direction.

Plugging the leaks in public spending is not merely about saving money; it is about restoring efficiency, accelerating development and honouring the trust of taxpayers.

If implemented with rigour and integrity, the National Supply Chain Management Policy could well become a cornerstone of Tanzania's journey towards a more accountable and economically disciplined future.