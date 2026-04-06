Tanzania: Why Tanzania Remains Peaceful, Stable

Dar es Salaam — THE role of security and defence organs is central to maintaining Tanzania's longstanding peace and stability.

In an interview with the 'Daily News', an Assistant Lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam's School of Law, Mr Esaka Mugasa stressed that Tanzania's stability is the result of coordinated efforts across multiple institutions operating under wellestablished legal frameworks, such as the National Security Council Act.

"Tanzania is widely recognised as one of the most stable countries in East Africa. This is not accidental but the result of a well-coordinated national security system," he explained.

Mr Mugasa highlighted the critical role of several key organs, including the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF), the Police Force, the Intelligence and Security Service, the Prisons Service, Immigration, the Fire and Rescue Force and the National Service, all of which work together to maintain national peace.

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He explained that the TPDF plays a crucial role in defending the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while also contributing to regional and international peacekeeping missions.

"The TPDF not only protects national borders but also participates in regional peacekeeping operations under the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and in international missions. This helps stabilise neighbouring countries and prevent spillover threats," he said.

On internal security, Mr Mugasa pointed out that the Police Force is at the forefront of maintaining law and order through crime prevention, investigations and the protection of life and property.

He also noted recent government efforts to expand police capacity, such as the construction of over 472 police stations, which have significantly improved service delivery and response times.

"Community policing has further strengthened cooperation between citizens and law enforcement, creating safer neighbourhoods and improving early detection of crime," he added.

Mr Mugasa stressed the importance of intelligence in preventing security threats, with the Intelligence and Security Service playing a key role in early warning and decision-making.

"Intelligence-led systems are essential for detecting and neutralising threats like terrorism, organised crime and violent extremism before they escalate," he said.

Regarding border security, he explained that Immigration Services have become increasingly vital in regulating movement and addressing emerging challenges such as human trafficking and smuggling.

"These efforts are reinforced through collaboration with the police and defence forces to secure the country's borders," he added.

The lecturer also highlighted the role of the Prisons Service in maintaining stability through rehabilitation programs that reduce reoffending.

Alongside this, improvements in prison infrastructure and health services have contributed to national security.

Similarly, the Fire and Rescue Force play a vital role in responding to emergencies, with recent investments in equipment and infrastructure bolstering the country's disaster preparedness.

"All of these institutions work under the coordination of the National Security Council, ensuring that security policies are harmonised and effectively implemented at all levels," he said.

Mr Mugasa said that beyond enforcement, security organs play a pivotal role in creating an enabling environment for economic and social activities.

"A stable environment allows citizens to conduct business, access education and attract investment. This is the true meaning of peace in everyday life," he explained.

He further stressed that cooperation between citizens and security organs remains the cornerstone of national stability, fostering trust and improving information sharing.

He noted that community policing initiatives have been particularly effective, with a majority of citizens acknowledging their role in promoting peace and order.

Mr Mugasa outlined both short-term and long-term measures needed to sustain national security.

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In the short term, he called for enhanced security in strategic areas such as borders and airports, strengthened collaboration between communities and security organs and increased joint operations among agencies.

For the long term, he highlighted the need for investment in modern security technologies, public education on security matters and economic empowerment to reduce youth involvement in crime.

Mr Mugasa also stressed the importance of national dialogue and reconciliation to address past conflicts and strengthen unity.

"Peace is not only maintained by institutions; it is built through inclusive dialogue, trust and collective responsibility," he said.

He concluded that Tanzania's continued stability will depend on sustained reforms and strong collaboration between the state and its citizens.

"If these measures are implemented effectively, Tanzania will remain a model of peace, stability and resilience in the region," he said.