Somalia: Somali Defense Minister Visits Army Positions Outside Baidoa City

6 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi and the commander of the Somali National Army, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Mohamed Mahmoud, on Monday, visited several military positions in the southwestern city of Baidoa, officials said.

The visit formed part of ongoing inspections aimed at assessing troop readiness, accelerating security efforts and reinforcing operations to clear militant groups across the country, the defense ministry said.

During the tour, the minister and army chief held meetings with senior officers stationed in Baidoa and addressed frontline soldiers, praising their courage and sacrifice in recent operations.

They particularly commended troops involved in reopening the strategic road linking Mogadishu and Baidoa, a key supply route considered vital for civilian movement and trade.

Officials said the inspections also sought to strengthen coordination within national forces as Somalia intensifies military campaigns against armed groups.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.