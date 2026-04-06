Somalia: Somali Defense Minister Visits Army Positions Outside Baidoa City

Mogadishu — Somalia's Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi and the commander of the Somali National Army, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Mohamed Mahmoud, on Monday, visited several military positions in the southwestern city of Baidoa, officials said.

The visit formed part of ongoing inspections aimed at assessing troop readiness, accelerating security efforts and reinforcing operations to clear militant groups across the country, the defense ministry said.

During the tour, the minister and army chief held meetings with senior officers stationed in Baidoa and addressed frontline soldiers, praising their courage and sacrifice in recent operations.

They particularly commended troops involved in reopening the strategic road linking Mogadishu and Baidoa, a key supply route considered vital for civilian movement and trade.

Officials said the inspections also sought to strengthen coordination within national forces as Somalia intensifies military campaigns against armed groups.