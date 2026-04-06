Angola At UN Ecosoc Council Meeting

Luanda — Angola participated last Friday in New York, USA, in the Special Meeting of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on International Cooperation in Fiscal Matters, where it advocated for the materialization of political commitments in results, particularly in the context of following up on the Seville Commitment.

Speaking on behalf of the minister of Finance, Vera Daves de Sousa, the Executive Director of the General Tax Administration, Altair Marta, said that the effective mobilization of internal resources constitutes an essential pillar for sustainable development, the consolidation of institutions and autonomy in defining national priorities.

A note from the Angolan permanent mission to the United Nations, sent to ANGOP on Saturday (28), indicates that the official emphasized that the current phase of international fiscal cooperation should be marked by effective implementation, with the focus evolving from declarations to concrete and measurable actions.

Altair Marta focused his approach on five fundamental priorities, namely the need to update international rules on tax connections to reflect the reality of the digital economy and ensure fair taxation.

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He also spoke about transforming international technical work into practical and accessible instruments for developing countries.

Altair Marta also advocated for capacity building in an integrated approach that includes not only training but also access to technology, data, and operational tools.

He advocated for special attention to the taxation in extractive industries, with a view to ensuring greater value retention by producing countries.

The official stressed the promotion of fairer tax systems, aligned with developing countries' social and economic realities.

He emphasized that international fiscal cooperation should contribute directly to the financing of essential public policies, including education, health, and infrastructure, as well as to strengthening trust in institutions.

In this context, the country reiterated its commitment to results-guided international fiscal cooperation, based on equity, inclusion, and responsiveness to the concrete needs of developing countries.

To this end, he added, international partners are invited to strengthen practical support, access to applicable knowledge, and the fiscal space necessary for the effective implementation of reforms.