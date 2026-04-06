Algeria: President Tebboune Orders Presentation of Sector's Exploration Plan Shortly

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, at a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Sunday, ordered that a comprehensive exploration plan for the mining sector be presented to the Council in the near future.

The plan should define "with precision and in detail" the mining branches to be focused on in the next phase, as well as the timelines for exploitation and production.

According to the Council of Ministers' statement, President Tebboune, regarding a forward-looking presentation on the mining sector, stressed that "the coming phase must live up to Algeria's ambitions, which are aligned with the pursuit of secure economic power and diversification as the cornerstone of a genuinely emerging state, backed by credible, ground-level figures."

As a result, the President of the Republic ordered that the sector's exploration plan be presented before the Council of Ministers "in the very near future."

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The plan "must precisely and comprehensively identify the mining branches to be focused on the next phase, along with clearly defined timelines for their exploitation and production," the statement added.

President Tebboune further stressed that "from now on, nothing short of a high rate of progress in carrying out the directives issued and the agreed action plans will be acceptable, across all approved mining branches, as the only viable path to ensuring sustainable developmental stability."

The President of the Republic also ordered that mining explorations rely entirely on technology, drawing on local human resources, Algerian talents and experts abroad, or through partnerships with friendly and allied countries, as stated in the Council of Ministers' statement.