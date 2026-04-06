Algeria: Legislative Elections - President Tebboune Signs Decree Convening Electorate for July 2nd, 2026

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, signed a presidential decree convening the electorate on July 2nd, 2026, for the election of the members of the People's National Assembly (Lower House of Parliament).

This concerns decree No. 26-145, dated on 16 Chaoual 1447, corresponding to April 4th, 2026, published in the Official Journal No. 24.

"In preparation for the election of the members of the People's National Assembly (Lower House of Parliament), the electorate is hereby convened on Thursday, July 2nd, 2026," the decree said.

"An exceptional revision of the electoral rolls will be conducted starting Sunday, April 12th, 2026, and will close on Sunday, April 26th, 2026," according to the source.