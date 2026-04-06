South Africa: Government to Engage Residents On Vaal Special Economic Zone

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic), the Gauteng Provincial Government and the Local Municipalities of Lesedi and Midvaal, will host public consultations on the planned designation of the Vaal Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

This follows the publication, on 3 March 2026, of the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau's intention to designate the proposed SEZ for public comment.

The consultation on 8 April at the Meyerton Town Hall will provide businesses, and stakeholders with an opportunity to express their views and share ideas on the proposed SEZ with national, provincial and local government leadership.

The session will lead up to a broader engagement planned at the Vereeniging Civic Centre in the Sedibeng District.

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The Vaal SEZ land area will comprise of five land parcels in Heidelberg, Rietspruit, Langlaagte, Zwartkopjies and Kookfontein, according to the department.

"The prospective sites for the Vaal SEZ are strategically located near significant population centres and essential transportation infrastructure, moreover, the development of the Vaal SEZ aligns seamlessly with the objectives outlined in the Sedibeng District Municipality's District Development Model (DDM) and its District One Plan," it said.

The Vaal SEZ will explore the diverse investment opportunities that the region offers. These include: