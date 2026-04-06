Ethiopia Among Fastest Growing Tourism Industries Worldwide - Ministry of Tourism

Addis Ababa — The comprehensive reform initiatives undertaken by the government have made Ethiopia one of the fastest growing tourism industries in the world, according to Ministry of Tourism.

The country's tourism sector, driven by government reforms, infrastructural development, and the creation of new tourist sites, is experiencing rapid growth with international arrivals surging by 15 percent in 2025.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Teshome Teklu, Promotion Sector Lead Executive Officer at the ministry said the rapid growth is a direct result of sustained reforms implemented over the past five to six years.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has spearheaded a series of flagship initiatives, including the "Dine for Sheger," "Dine for Nation," and "Dine for Generation," aimed at elevating Ethiopia's global tourism profile and unlocking its vast as well as underutilized destinations.

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Among the most notable projects is the "Beautifying Sheger" project, an ambitious urban renewal program focused on revitalizing riversides in the capital, creating green spaces, walkways, and recreational areas.

The success of this initiative has paved the way for further developments under the "Dine for Nation" program, targeting world-class tourist destinations in Gorgora, Wanchi, and Koyisha.

The government has also prioritized the restoration and preservation of historic landmarks such as Harar Jugol and Fasil Ghebbi, enhancing their appeal to international visitors while safeguarding cultural heritage, according to the Lead Executive Officer.

"These all make us one of the competing countries in Africa in terms of tourist flow or tourist arrival," he said.

In parallel, Ethiopia has expanded its capacity to host international conferences and events, further boosting tourism inflows, Teshome noted, adding that these combined efforts have positioned the country as one of Africa's increasingly competitive tourism destinations.

"We have been among the most promising nations at the global level that have been approved by the World Tourism and Travel Council; and Ethiopia is one of the fastest growing tourism industries in the world."

The country has attracted more than 1.2 million foreign tourists over the past nine months, generating upwards of 2 billion US dollars in revenue, it was learned.

Domestic tourism has also surged, with over 30 million local travelers contributing more than 60 billion Birr to the economy during the stated period.

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Besides, Ethiopia has hosted more than 150 international conferences as global recognition is also growing, the Lead Executive Officer pointed out.

Driven by Ethiopia's rich natural and cultural resources, strong government backing, and a clear long-term development strategy, the sector's outlook remains highly promising, he added.

According to UN Tourism data cited by the BBC early 2026, Ethiopia is recognized as one of the world's fastest-growing tourism destinations, recording a 15 percent surge in international arrivals in 2025.