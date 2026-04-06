Rwanda: Why Rwanda's Fuel Demand Surged By Nearly 40 Percent in April

Rwanda's daily demand for petroleum products rose sharply to 3.1 million litres in the beginning of April, up from the usual range of between two to 2.5 million litres, according to Minister of Trade and Industry Prudence Sebahizi.

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Speaking during the joint media engagement 'Urubuga rw'Itangazamakuru' on Sunday, April 4, Sebahizi attributed the spike to local and regional factors, including motorists rushing to refuel ahead of recent price adjustments and increased demand from neighbouring countries.

"We observed a surge in consumption towards the end of the week, reaching about 3.1 million litres. This was not only driven by local demand but also by foreign motorists seeking to benefit from relatively lower prices in Rwanda," he said.

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He noted that some foreign drivers, including those from beyond neighbouring countries, travelled into Rwanda to refuel, putting additional pressure on national fuel stocks.

The minister warned that such unplanned demand could strain supply chains, especially given that it takes up to two months for ordered fuel shipments to arrive in the country.

"If consumption rises beyond projections, it risks depleting stocks before new supplies are delivered, which could create serious challenges," he said.

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To address this, the government recently adjusted fuel prices upwards by between 13 and 14 per cent, a move aimed at aligning Rwanda's prices with those in neighbouring countries and discouraging cross-border fuel purchases for resale.

Authorities are also monitoring fuel exports more closely to ensure that any unusual increases are investigated.

Sebahizi added that global market dynamics, particularly tensions in the Middle East, continue to push up fuel and gas prices, with ripple effects on food production and the overall cost of living. He noted that although prices have increased, the quantity of fuel imports has not risen accordingly.

"Fuel prices have remained elevated due to global factors, and supply routes are also shifting. East African countries are now sourcing petroleum products from India," he said.

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Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) on April 3, announced the increase of maximum retail price of petrol from Rwf1,989 to Rwf2,303 per litre, while diesel rose from Rwf1,948 to Rwf2,205 per litre. The revision followed a previous adjustment announced on March 5, when fuel prices were last set at Rwf1,989 for petrol and Rwf1,948 for diesel.