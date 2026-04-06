Namibia: Uerikua Remembered As 'Fearless Debater, Vibrant Voice'

Colleagues and friends of Swapo member of parliament (MP) James Uerikua remember him as a "fearless and articulate voice" in the parliament.

Uerikua, who was travelling with his wife, three children and two family members on Friday, died in a road accident between Otjiwarongo and Okakarara in the Otjozondjupa region.

His son was declared dead after his arrival at a hospital.

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Fellow Swapo MP Willem Amutenya describes Uerikua as a "committed leader" who brought energy, intellect and humour to parliamentary debates.

Amutenya, who was at Keetmanshop in the ||Kharas region when he heard the news, says it is painful and difficult to process.

"Just yesterday we shared the floor in parliament, unknowingly witnessing your final contribution in the august House. His political provocations were never for noise, but to sharpen debate and challenge thought," he says in a Facebook post.

Amutenya says Uerikua inspired colleagues to deepen their knowledge and engage more meaningfully in national discourse, adding that his presence elevated the quality of debate in the parliament.

"His presence was never silent. It arrived with jokes and laughter, reminding us that even in the seriousness of governance, we are still human," he says.

Beyond politics, Uerikua was a "vibrant personality" who brought humour and motivation to others, says Joyce Muhengua, a close friend.

"'Joyce, take your business seriously. A broke woman is a vulnerable woman. I'm here if you need anything.' These were his last words to me. Little did I know it was the last time I get to be spoiled and chastised," she says on Facebook.

Swapo MP Ephraim Nekongo says he was shocked to hear about the death of a fellow farmer, brother and colleague.

"I am left with few words in the face of such a profound loss. I offer my condolences to his family and loved ones. Until we meet again, brother comrade, you will be remembered with the utmost respect and gratitude," he says.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly in a message of condolences on Saturday said Uerikua served with distinction and was committed to strengthening parliamentary diplomacy, national security, and international cooperation.

"We share in your grief during this difficult time of mourning and honour the legacy of service he leaves behind. We express our wishes for the speedy recovery of his family members who sustained injuries in the accident," the message reads.

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Uerikua was the region's former governor.

He died aged 43.