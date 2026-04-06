Namibia: DBN Allocates N$1 Billion for Windhoek District Hospital Construction in Havana

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) has allocated N$1 billion in funding for the construction of the long-awaited Windhoek District Hospital on the outskirts of Havana.

The funding will go towards the construction of the hospital and a 500-bed class C facility aimed at addressing critical bed shortages in the Khomas region.

The hospital is also expected to ease pressure on existing referral facilities and expand healthcare capacity in the Khomas region.

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The funding comes as Namibia continues to grapple with strained public health infrastructure and a growing demand for quality medical services.

According to DBN chief marketing and corporate affairs officer Jerome Mutumba, the new hospital will complement ongoing developments at district hospitals at Nkurenkuru, Otjiwarongo and Ondangwa, strengthening the country's broader healthcare system.

This, according to him, forms part of the government's 'Roadmap' initiative, supported by the Ministry of Health and Social Services and aligned with the medium-term expenditure framework to deliver integrated, high-quality healthcare services.

"It sits within a broader national effort for funding priority healthcare infrastructure under the Sixth National Development Plan led by the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the National Planning Commission and the Ministry of Health and Social Services," he says.

Beyond improving access to healthcare, Mutumba says the project is expected to stimulate economic activity through construction, local procurement and job creation.

He says the investment will enable the bank to optimise its balance sheet by deploying capital into high-quality, development-oriented assets.

Mutumba says the bank is committed to working with the government and development finance partners to bridge funding gaps and accelerate infrastructure that underpins Namibia's long-term socio-economic development.

DBN chief executive Titus Ndove says the funding reflects the impact of coordinated financing in addressing national priorities.

"This investment demonstrates the power of coordinated financing by the Ministry of Finance in addressing national priorities while ensuring a holistic approach to healthcare delivery that will have a lasting impact on our communities," he says.

The hospital's construction was initially planned to begin in 2024, with the first phase of the 500-bed facility slated for completion in December 2025.

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Havana residents have welcomed the construction of the hospital, expressing hope that it will reduce the need to travel long distances to access healthcare services, as they will now have a facility closer to home. But their need has not been met.

The hospital was expected to be completed by 2027. Land must still be cleared before construction commences.

Health ministry spokesperson Walters Kamaya yesterday said funding has been made available by the Development Bank of Namibia for the development of all district hospitals, and not only for Windhoek District Hospital.

"It also encompasses other district hospitals, such as those of Ondangwa and Nkurenkuru. Financial management processes are to be finalised. The preparatory work for the construction of the hospitals are ongoing," he said.