Namibia: Ohangwena Knocked Out in Dramatic Finish, Oshikoto Maintain Perfect Run

5 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Ohangwena's journey in the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup came to an end after a dramatic 2-2 draw against hosts ||Kharas at Keetmanshoop on Saturday.

The match ended in controversy, with the Ohangwena coach saying the referee blew the final whistle just before ||Kharas found their last-minute equaliser.

The late goal ultimately secured ||Kharas one point, enough to see them advance to the quarter-finals.

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Ohangwena faced ||Kharas under pressure, having collected only one point from their opening two matches.

Both sides were fighting for qualification, but ||Kharas needed just a draw to finish second in the group with four points.

They now join Oshikoto, who completed a flawless group stage campaign, winning all three of their matches to top the standings.

In the encounter, Kandingua Tuundjakuje netted two goals for ||Kharas, while Max Ndilula and Jeremia Xueka each found the back of the net for Ohangwena.

Red card

Tensions boiled over in the closing stages, with Ohangwena's coach receiving a red card following protests over the late equaliser.

While Ohangwena bow out of the tournament, ||Kharas progress to face Khomas in the quarter-finals on Sunday at 13h00 at Keetmanshoop's Westdene Stadium.

Oshikoto, after maintaining their perfect run in the same group as Ohangwena and ||Kharas, will now face Erongo at 11h00 on Sunday.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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