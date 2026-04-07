Nigeria: Haaland's Hat-Trick Sends Man City to Record Eighth Consecutive FA Cup Semifinals

Erling Haaland scored a superb hat-trick to help Manchester City continue their formidable FA Cup run under Pep Guardiola by booking a record-extending eighth consecutive semi-final with a ruthless dismantling of insipid Liverpool.

Manager Guardiola had to watch from the stands as he served the second game of a touchline ban and he witnessed his team take apart toothless Liverpool in a result that will increase the pressure on boss Arne Slot.

City's previous game was at Wembley, when they triumphed over Premier League leaders Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final, and the hosts backed that up with another impressive victory to close on a domestic cup double.

City had done little to threaten Giorgi Mamardashvili's goal until taking the lead on 38 minutes when Haaland converted from the penalty spot, just as he did at Anfield in the league this season, following Virgil van Dijk's clumsy trip on Nico O'Reilly.

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The Norway striker had been on a relatively barren run in front of goal before this game but he then added a second by guiding a header into the far corner from Antoine Semenyo's cross on the stroke of half-time.

Liverpool had played fluently earlier in the game at Etihad Stadium - with Florian Wirtz prominent - but their inability to convert the chances they created proved costly.

City failed to deal with a long ball over the top but Mohamed Salah, playing for the first time since announcing he will leave Anfield this summer, hesitated when through on goal and his effort was blocked wide.

He also later had a penalty saved by James Trafford while Hugo Ekitike's strike from inside the area flew wastefully over.

City were much more clincical, as Semenyo clipped in a delightful finish early in the second half to make it 3-0 before Haaland completed his treble to seal City's serene progression to the last four.