Nigeria: Taraba Fixes Nwonyo Fishing Festival for April 17

The Taraba State government has fixed April 17 to 18 as dates for the annual Nwonyo fishing festival to be held in Ibi local government area of the state.

The chairman of the festival's planning committee, Dr Manu Ishaku, said government's commitment to hosting the event underscores its drive to promote cultural heritage and stimulate local economic growth.

Dr Ishaku, who is the paramount ruler of the Jukun Kingdom, commended Governor Agbu Kefas for reviving and repositioning the Nwonyo festival.

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He observed that, the modernization of the festival has expanded participation to include visitors from within and outside Nigeria.

He described the festival as not only a showcase of traditional fishing techniques but a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of the Jukun people and other ethnic groups in the state.

According to him, the event will attracts tourists from across the world and creates economic opportunities for the host communities.

Also, the commissioner for Heritage and Ecotourism, Dr Joseph Titus Nagombe, described the festival as a major cultural event of significant importance to Southern Taraba and the state at large.

He said, the ministry is overseeing preparations in view of the festival's growing national and international recognition.

Dr Nagombe assured visitors of adequate security, saying the prevailing peace in the state is attributed to the efforts of Governor Kefas initiatives.

The Gara of Donga, His Royal Highness, Sanvala Varzoa Shimbura, disclosed that preparations are ongoing across communities, with traditional dance troupes being mobilised to showcase the state's cultural diversity.

He assured that, visitors would enjoy a variety of local cuisines and cultural displays of the people.

In his remarks, the First Class Chief of Takum, Barrister Sopiya Ahmadu Gboshi III, said the 2026 edition would feature improved traditional fishing methods and expanded cultural exhibitions aimed at attracting more tourists.

He noted that, beyond the core fishing activities, this year's festival would include enhanced cultural performances and entertainment to reflect the diverse traditions of the people.

The Nwonyo Traditional Fishing Festival, revived by the administration of Governor Kefas after over a decade of dormancy, is held annually in Ibi local government.

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It is regarded as one of Nigeria's foremost cultural festivals, drawing participants and tourists from across the country and beyond.