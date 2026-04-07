Angola: ACI Africa Conference Defines Concrete Steps for Airport Digital Transformation

Luanda — The ACI Africa (Airports Council International) Conference allowed for the definition of concrete steps regarding the digital transformation and operational resilience of the continent's airport sector, stated the Chairwoman of the Executive Committee of the Airport Management Company (SGA), Nerica Pitta Grós, on Friday in Luanda.

Speaking at the closing of the event, the official stated that the meeting made it possible to reaffirm that the development of the airport sector in Africa depends on a collective commitment from the governments of the member states.

She said that the conference fulfilled its objective of aligning visions for a more integrated and sustainable future in civil aviation on the continent. "We leave here with clear commitments, such as strengthening regional cooperation, investing in human capital, and consolidating a more resilient and inclusive aviation sector," the manager asserted.

Nerica Pitta Grós expressed Angola's gratitude to ACI Africa for the trust placed in the country to host the forum, extending recognition to the Angolan Executive for its institutional support through the Ministry of Transport.

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According to the manager, the relationships established in Luanda should last beyond the event, serving as a basis for strategic decisions that will shape the single market for air transport in Africa. The event, which brought together delegates and experts from the global airport sector in Luanda for seven days, also served to promote Angola's hospitality and tourism and cultural potential to the international aeronautical community.

At the end, Angola formally passed the presidency of the organization to Nigeria, the country that will host the next edition of the ACI Africa regional conference in September this year.

Objectives of the Conference in Angola

The holding of the 75th ACI Africa Conference in Angola aimed to strengthen the country's international positioning in the civil aviation sector, promote investment in the airport sector, highlighting the opportunities that exist in the country.

It also aimed to stimulate air connectivity, focusing on African regional integration, sharing knowledge and best practices among the main actors in the sector, as well as contributing to the sustainable development of aviation in Africa. Holding the event in Luanda is also part of a broader vision of transforming the sector, aligned with national efforts to modernize aviation, including the restructuring of operators, strengthening the national air fleet and establishing international strategic partnerships.

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About ACI Africa

ACI Africa is the African regional representation of Airports Council International, an organization that brings together airports from around the world.

The organization's mission is to promote the safe, efficient and sustainable development of airports on the continent, as well as defend the interests of airports with regulatory bodies and governments, to stimulate cooperation and knowledge sharing among its members, and to contribute to the integration of air transport on the continent.

Currently, the organization plays a central role in consolidating a common vision for the growth of African aviation, aligned with initiatives such as the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and intra-African connectivity. OPF/CS/TED/jmc