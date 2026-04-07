Central Africa: Current Payment System Allows Financial Flows Between Angola and DRC

Luanda — The existing payment system in the Angolan and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) markets, still under development, is functional and allows the formalization of financial flows between economic operators in Angola and the DRC, the Angola, Minister of State for Economic Coordination, José de Lima Massano, said Thursday in Kinshasa.

Speaking at the closing session of the 3rd DRC-Angola Economic Forum, which took place over two days in the DRC, the minister said the commercial banks of the two countries operate on the same payment system, the SWIFT network, and intensively use the same payment currency for transactions in international trade, the US dollar.

The minister added that this means there is no technical or technological barrier to the formalization of trade and financial flows between the DRC and Angola.

During the meeting, it was also understood that when the private sector finds stability, predictability and institutional cooperation, the economy advances and integration is facilitated.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In addition to the more structured approach, through bilateral joint commissions, he stressed that the two countries will have liaison officers in the ministerial departments of each country, which serve the area of economy and foreign trade, to act more easily on specific issues.

José de Lima Massano expressed his desire to see the action and functioning of the Angola-DRC Chambers of Commerce revitalized.

"It is necessary for private operators to organize themselves better and establish permanent channels of dialogue and coordination among themselves," the minister said.

According to the minister, the affirmation of the continent is based on regional integration through which it is possible to significantly increase intra-African trade, create regional value chains and boost industrialization.

In his view, the meeting showed that cooperation between Angola and DRC is mutually beneficial and that the economies are complementary, the peoples are interconnected and the borders are natural corridors of culture, trade, investment and integration.

The 3rd DRC-Angola Economic Forum took place under the theme "Sub-Regional Integration and Cross-Border Trade Development".

The 4th DRC-Angola Economic Forum will take place in Luanda in 2027.CS/AMP