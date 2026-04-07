Angola: Central Event of the National Reconciliation Day Takes Place in Cubango Province

Luanda — The central act of the Peace and National Reconciliation Day celebrations will be held, on April 4th, in the city of Menongue, Cubango province, under the guidance of the Minister of State and Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic, Dionísio Manuel da Fonseca, representing the Head of State, João Lourenço.

Under the motto "For the Economic Development and Well-Being of Angolans, Together Hand in Hand", the celebration program begins on April 3, with various activities taking place in the city of Menongue.

Among the planned actions are the delivery of cholera kits and the inauguration of an oxygen factory at the Cubango General Hospital.

The agenda of the Minister of State and Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic also includes holding a meeting with the Provincial Government of Cubango, aimed at evaluating, among other points, the degree of implementation of the new Political-Administrative Division.

The official delegation includes the Minister of Territorial Administration, Daniel Félix Neto, as well as members of the Executive, representatives of political parties with parliamentary seats, Defense and Security bodies and the Angolan Federation of Former Combatants and Veterans of the Fatherland.

The date, of high historical significance, marks the 24th anniversary of Peace and National Reconciliation Day and aims to promote values such as fraternity, reconciliation, solidarity, social justice, national unity, tolerance, love for the country and respect for national symbols. ART/DOJ