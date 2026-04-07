Africa: Auda-Nepad Secures $1.2 Billion for Infrastructure Financing in Africa

Luanda — Around 1.2 billion dollars have already been secured for 13 priority projects in Africa, within the framework of Angola's leadership in the African Union Development Agency Heads of State Orientation Committee (AUDA-NEPAD).

The information was given, on Thursday, in Luanda, by the agency's executive director, Nardos Bekele-Thomas, at the end of a hearing granted by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

According to the person responsible, the resources are destined for structuring projects included in the Infrastructure Development Program in Africa, selected from a set of 67 initiatives.

He also indicated that around 30 billion dollars were guaranteed from the World Bank for the water and sanitation sector, with an expected impact on 15 African countries.

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Nardos Bekele-Thomas explained that the trip to the country aimed to inform the Head of State about the progress of the agency's activities, as well as align priorities during the period in which Angola presides over the Heads of State Orientation Committee.

"These are concrete results that demonstrate that something is happening under the leadership of Angola", he highlighted, also highlighting progress in discussions on industrialization on the continent, with guarantees and partnerships already secured to attract more investments.

The meeting also made it possible to prepare Angola's participation in the body's next intermediate meeting, when President João Lourenço is expected to present the report on the organization's performance.

During the meeting, the parties also addressed issues linked to the agency's internal organization, with emphasis on the appointment of the Minister of Planning of Angola to chair the Steering Committee, responsible for the technical preparation of decisions.

He considered that the Angolan leadership has produced "impactful and tangible" results, with advances in partnerships to attract investment and in the continent's industrialization agenda.

The executive explained that this committee includes 33 heads of state, including the founding countries of NEPAD, representatives of regional economic communities and African sub-regions.

Infrastructure and industrialization in focus

AUDA-NEPAD's mission is to boost the economic and social development of Africa, focusing on structuring projects.

Priorities include investments in infrastructure, including roads, railways, ports, energy, telecommunications, water and sanitation, within the scope of PIDA.

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The agency also promotes anti-poverty programs, focusing on economic growth and job creation, especially for African youth.

In the productive sector, the modernization of agriculture and the development of agroindustry stand out, aiming to strengthen food security.

The industrialization of the continent constitutes another strategic axis, with a view to reducing dependence on raw materials and increasing the production of industrialized goods.

African economic integration also remains a priority, with initiatives that encourage intra-African trade and support the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area. AFL/ART/DOJ