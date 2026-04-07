Angola: Govt Strengthens Measures to Combat Vandalism and Illegal Mining

2 April 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Executive is reinforcing measures to combat vandalism of public property and illegal mining of minerals, the Minister of State and head of the Military Office of the President of the Republic, Francisco Furtado, announced on Thursday in Luanda.

The government official was speaking to the press at the end of a meeting led by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, with the governors of the country's 21 provinces.

According to Francisco Furtado, the Executive requested the National Assembly to urgently consider a new proposed law on vandalism.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He explained that the meeting analyzed the worsening of acts of vandalism of public and private equipment, as well as the expansion of illegal gold and diamond mining in several regions of the country.

He mentioned that the Executive concluded the public consultation process to review the legislation on vandalism, after the previous law was invalidated by the STF.

The new proposal was approved by the Council of Ministers and sent to parliament as a matter of urgency.

Among the ongoing measures, he highlighted the closure of more than 1,600 weighing houses, considered to encourage the practice of vandalism, mainly against infrastructure in the energy and water sectors.

The minister defended greater involvement of local administrations and communities, with awareness and reporting actions, as well as the effective implementation of the law on community surveillance councils.

He also pointed out weaknesses in the justice system, remembering that some citizens detained for vandalism are released within a short period of time and reoffend, defending greater coordination with the courts.

Data presented indicates that the province of Luanda accounts for 54 percent of the cases of vandalism recorded in the country, followed by Icolo and Bengo, with four percent, while the other provinces represent 40 percent.

Illegal mining worries Executive

Regarding illegal mining, the government official expressed concern about the expansion of the activity in provinces such as Cabinda, Huambo, Huíla, Cunene, Bié, Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul, with emphasis on the increase in gold exploration in several municipalities.

Francisco Furtado warned of the consequences of the practice, including the spread of diseases, such as cholera, and the occurrence of fatal accidents caused by landslides.

The meeting aimed to mobilize provincial governments for a more active intervention in the prevention, reporting and referral of cases to the competent authorities, within the scope of strengthening policies to protect public assets and national resources. AFL/ART/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.