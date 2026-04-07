Angola: Over 1,000 Pilgrims From Moxico Province to Welcome Pope Leo Xiv to Saurimo

2 April 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luena — Over 1,000 pilgrims from different parishes in the Diocese of Luena, in Moxico province will participate in the reception of Pope Leo XIV, in the city of Saurimo (Lunda-Sul), on April 20, ANGOP learned this Thursday.

According to the spokesperson for the preparatory commission of the diocese of Luena, Father Nelson Cassanguiri, registrations of faithful continue to take place at the level of the different parishes to travel to the Archdiocese of Saurimo.

He highlighted that the local church already has guaranteed support from the local government, in providing public transport to transport the faithful from Luena and other Dioceses in the central region of the country who travel to Saurimo.

The priest assured that everything is being done so that the event takes place safely and in an atmosphere of faith and hope.

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It should be noted that the Government of the province of Moxico recently announced that it will mobilize 40 buses to guarantee the transport of believers towards the neighboring province of Lunda-Sul.

According to the provincial governor of Moxico, Ernesto Muangala, the city of Luena, due to its strategic location, will be able to welcome thousands of faithful from various provinces in the central region.

Afterwards, the pilgrims will travel to the Archdiocese of Saurimo, the place that will receive the Supreme Pontiff.

In the context of the preparations, the government official highlighted that Angola is a nation committed to peace, open to the world and committed to its economic growth and sustainable development.

This will be the third visit of a Supreme Pontiff to the country, after the visits of John Paul II, in 1992, and Benedict XVI, in 2009.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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