Southern Africa: Angola Purchases 10.5 Million Vaccines for Cattle

Lubango — The Angolan authorities have purchased 10.5 million doses of vaccines to protect cattle against four prevalent diseases, which are expected to arrive in the country this week. This information was disclosed to ANGOP by Capitão Cabonde, the director-general of the Institute of Veterinary Services.

The batch includes three million vaccines for contagious bovine pleuropneumonia, two and a half million for anthrax, two and a half million for symptomatic anthrax and two and a half million for contagious bovine nodular dermatitis.

He said these diseases cause significant economic losses, which is why the country is obliged to acquire vaccines to prevent them.

The vaccines were purchased from several laboratories in order to resume a process that was halted in 2024. The supervising ministry, through the veterinary institute, has created the conditions necessary to ensure regularity by establishing a factory in Huambo that is expected to become operational later this year.

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"This year, we are using the 2025 vaccines, and we are initiating another procurement process for the following year. We will have a sequence of campaigns as we want to achieve five consecutive years of this, and then assess our progress in terms of disease control at the national level, particularly in the central and southern regions," he added.

He stressed that the vaccination pens and bathing tanks would be used to vaccinate as many cattle as possible during and after the campaign.

The province of Huila, which has one of the largest livestock populations in the country, experienced at least 1,033 cattle deaths in 2025, which could have been prevented through regular vaccination campaigns.