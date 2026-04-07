Angola: CICA Calls for Respect and Unity During Pope Leo Xiv's Visit

Luanda — The secretary of the Council of Christian Churches in Angola (CICA), Valdimiro Agostinho, recommended this Thursday in Luanda that Angolans experience the visit of Pope Leo XIV, from the 18th to the 21st of this month, with responsibility, respect, and a spirit of unity.

The official appealed for the active participation of Angolans, regardless of religious or political creed, in the activities that the leader of the Catholic Church will carry out in Angola, specifically in Luanda, Muxima (Icolo e Bengo Province), and Saurimo (Lunda-Sul).

In statements to ANGOP on the matter, the secretary emphasized that this trip to Angola also contributes to encouraging a new generation to assume an active role in the churches. "The presence of the Supreme Pontiff reinforces the importance of the Church and transmits messages of peace, love, and reconciliation. It inspires the faithful to draw closer to God and to live the Church's mission with greater commitment," he explained.

Thus, he considered this visit an opportunity for greater involvement in religious and community life. He said that parishes have intensified their preparations for this period, promoting services, celebrations, and other special activities.

According to the secretary, this is an opportunity for spiritual renewal and strengthening of hope, a moment considered historic for the Church in Angola.

This will be the third Pope to visit the Republic of Angola, after John Paul II and Benedict XVI. AB/OHA/TED/jmc