Angolan Foreign Ministry Honors Diplomats

3 April 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs awarded, on Thursday, in Luanda, medals and diplomas of recognition to personalities and professionals who contributed to the prestige and affirmation of Angolan diplomacy in the 50 years of National Independence.

Former officials and other collaborators were distinguished whose contribution is associated with consolidating Angola's presence in international organizations, with emphasis on the Organization of African Unity/African Union and the United Nations, as well as strengthening the external action of the Angolan State.

The event, held in Luanda and guided by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, marked the end of the Conference on 50 Years of Angola in International Organizations, which began on April 1st and was held under the motto "Celebrating the Achievements of Angolan Diplomacy in 50 Years of National Independence".

On the first day of the conference, the work focused on thematic panels and debates around the main milestones of Angolan diplomacy, with emphasis on Angola's admission to the OAU/AU and the UN, the country's role in the OAU Liberation Committee and the exercise of the presidency of the African Union.

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The sessions also included approaches to the United Nations' participation in Angola's economic and social development, as well as the country's contribution within this international organization.

The event was also part of a photographic exhibition dedicated to Angola's accession process to international organizations, open to the public during the two days of the conference.

The ceremony was witnessed by senior entities in the sector, including the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Esmeralda Mendonça, and the Secretary of State for Administration, Finance and Heritage of MIREX, Osvaldo dos Santos Varela. ART/DOJ

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