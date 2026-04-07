Angola: Provincial Governor Encourages Public Participation in Welcoming Pope Leo Xiv

Saurimo — The governor of Lunda-Sul, Gildo Matias, on Monday in Saurimo City called for the active and orderly participation of the population during the visit of Pope Leo XIV, scheduled to begin on April 20th.

Gildo Matias made the appeal during the opening of the II Ordinary Meeting of the Lunda-Sul Government, reiterating that the Pope's apostolic visit to the country and the city of Saurimo, in particular, is of extreme institutional and spiritual importance, reinforcing the bonds of friendship, faith, and communion among Christians and others.

The governor also appealed for the population's participation in the commemorations of April 4th, the date of the celebration of Peace and National Reconciliation.

"A date that marks not only the end of the armed conflict among us, but also reflects our spirit and our predisposition for peace, fraternity, tolerance, and patriotism", he emphasized.

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On the other hand, Gildo Matias spoke about the research from the National Institute for the Fight against AIDS in Lunda-Sul in 2025, which shows the province with the highest prevalence rate of HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) and AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome).

To him, to change the situation, priority must be given to the training of human capital, in order to raise awareness and combat the problem of HIV/AIDS.

The governor added that another focus is on the Village Improvement Program, which in its second phase has already reached 29,000 families and is changing the lives of many city residents through the renovation of these communities.

During the second ordinary meeting, government members will analyze various aspects of the province's political, social, and economic life, as well as the proposal from the Provincial Health Office regarding the HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control Plan and mechanisms for strengthening social action.

The report on actions taken by municipal administrations within the framework of the 1st anniversary of their institutionalization, the internal public competition/2026 for entry and access to the education sector, the National School Examinations, the issue regarding the girls dropping out of school, and the holding of the XIV edition of the School Games 2025/2026, will also be under discussion.

However, another issues the meeting will analyze are the preparations for the National Peace and Reconciliation Day, to be marked on April 4th, the April Youth Days, the Village Improvement Program, as well as the current status of water supply systems to the population and the Program to Combat Hunger and Poverty, fiscal year 2026. JW/ASS/MRA/jmc