Angola: Christian Churches' Council Urges Angolans to Preserve Peace

Huambo — The Christian Churches' Council in Angola secretary in Huambo province, pastor Euclides dos Santos, urged, on Friday, Angolans to strive for healthy dialogue and to refrain from muscular speeches, to preserve peace.

Speaking to ANGOP, regarding the 24 years of Peace and National Reconciliation, to be celebrated on the 4th of this month, he said that the speeches must be about harmony, brotherhood, love for others, unity and not hate, the latter of which endangers the achievements achieved in the country from a social and economic point of view.

He considered it important to build a united and healthy society, where everyone feels free and at ease, as an Angolan, hence the need to work on people's mentality, to contain various evil intentions.

Euclides dos Santos said that being in a pre-election year, it is necessary to redouble efforts to talk to young people, so as not to be carried away by misleading speeches and demonstrations of riots without legal grounds, with false promises of employment, which in no way enhance the country.

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He defended the adoption by politicians of a stance of tolerance, to avoid reliving the memories of the trauma of the war, and simply looking to the future, with the challenges of building a better Angola to live in.

The Pastor called for the preservation of the gains of peace, such as the non-vandalization of public assets built in favor of everyone, such as roads, power stations, trains, railway lines, among others, which bring regression in development.

Of the various gains of the 24 years of National Reconciliation, Euclides dos Santos highlighted the properly paved roads, the free movement of people and goods, the construction of hospitals and schools in all provinces of the country, the extension of higher education, hemodialysis services and the expansion of the social media signal.

He also highlighted the construction of football stadiums and multipurpose pavilions in some provinces, as well as the expansion of the internet, evangelization, electricity with several dams, among other benefits, which Angolans, in general, should be proud of

April 4th is Peace and National Reconciliation Day in Angola, a date that marked the end of the long armed conflict in 2002 and the beginning of reconciliation between Angolans, reconstruction and national development.