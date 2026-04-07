Angola: Catholic Believers in Huambo Province Praise Pope Leo Xiv's Visit

28 March 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — On Friday night, Catholic believers in Huambo province praised the privilege of Angola being visited by Pope Leo XIV, which they say will reinforce the country's commitment to the Church and the Vatican.

Francisco Miranda, a devout believer, expressed great enthusiasm for the visit, saying that the Pope is a world leader who has achieved many victories and delivered a message of comfort, unity, and solidarity to the country.

Ana Lussat, another believer, said that the visit would strengthen the bonds and faith of the Catholic community and demonstrate that Angola is a land blessed by God, as many countries wanted to receive the Holy Father.

At the end of the Easter procession on 5 April, which celebrates the Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Archbishop of Huambo, Dom Zeferino Zeca Martins, urged Angolans to refrain from violence against the most vulnerable in society.

The religious leader urged church members to lead healthy, harmonious lives in accordance with the teachings of Jesus Christ: to love one's neighbour as oneself.

This is the third time that Angola has received a visit from a pope, following visits from John Paul II in June 1992 and Benedict XVI in March 2009.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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