Southern Africa: Angola Must Maintain a Role in Promoting Security and Stability - Francisco Furtado

Luanda — Angola must continue to assume its position in promoting security, stability and defense of international standards enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, the Minister of State and head of the Military Office of the President of the Republic, Francisco Furtado, said on Thursday in Luanda.

The government official made these statements at the end of the International Peace Conference, held under the motto "For the Economic Development and Well-Being of Angolans, Together Hand in Hand".

On the occasion, he said that the event showed that peace, as a collective achievement, constitutes a heritage of the Angolan nation.

Francisco Furtado highlighted that preserving peace requires permanent investment in institutional capacity, strengthening social cohesion, modernizing defense and security instruments, as well as developing a strategic culture based on anticipation and resilience.

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According to the official, the conference was established as a highly valuable contribution to understanding the dynamics of today's world, marked by complexity and unpredictability.

He highlighted that the reflections produced during the meeting reinforce the need for an integrated, multidimensional and cooperative approach to managing emerging risks.

The minister also valued the high sense of participation of those present, who transformed the event into a space for sharing and disseminating strategic knowledge, consolidating the importance of making informed decisions to guarantee the security and prosperity of States.

On the occasion, he expressed his conviction that Angola, as a center of regional and continental stability, will be able to host, for the third time, the visit of Pope Leo XIV, between the 18th and 21st, in an environment of greater reconciliation.

During the event, topics such as international law in the context of conflict, hybrid wars in the 21st century and strategic analysis applied to decision support were discussed.