Angola: Remains of Deputy Monteiro Eliseu Rest in the Municipal Cemetery

Huambo — The remains of Deputy Monteiro Renaldo Eliseu, who died last Sunday from illness, were buried this Thursday in the municipal cemetery of Huambo, located in São Pedro neighborhood.

The burial ceremony took place in an atmosphere marked by emotion, tributes, and demonstrations of respect for the deceased.

In the note of condolence from the Speaker of the National Assembly, Adão Almeida, read by Deputy Carolina Fontes, the deceased's

commitment to strengthening democratic debate and defending the interests of the Angolan population was highlighted.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Deputy Monteiro Eliseu was considered a man who carried out his duties with zeal, integrity, and a high sense of duty, as he contributed to strengthening the ethical and institutional values that govern Parliament, at a time when his departure represents na irreparable loss for the country.

The government of Huambo Province considered that the deceased had a trajectory marked by a firm sense of mission, resounding and consistent dedication, and an unwavering commitment to the values of democracy and the public interest.

In the message from the president of UNITA, Adalberto Costa Júnior, deputy Monteiro Eliseu was described as a man who distinguished himself as a true interpreter and defender of the aspirations of the disadvantaged population, through public debate in the National Assembly (Angolan parliament).

"He was always a voice and face for the people, standing out for his straightforwardness, high courage, depth, scope, and forcefulness in addressing the problems affecting the population", he concluded.

Elected in the 2022 general elections for the Huambo Province electoral ward, Monteiro Eliseu, who held degrees in Political Science and International Relations, was a member of the 9th Committeee on Mandates, Ethics and Parliamentary Decorum of the National Assembly.