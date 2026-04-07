Angolan President's Actions Reinforce Country's Legitimacy - Former Portuguese Minister

Luanda — Former Portuguese Defense Minister Jose Azaredo Lopes said Thursday in Luanda that President João Lourenço's actions in international forums have contributed to strengthening Angola's image and credibility in the world.

Azaredo made the statement at the International Peace Conference promoted by the Military House of the President of the Republic to celebrate the 24th anniversary of Peace and National Reconciliation in Angola.

The former minister said the interventions of the Angolan Head of State, in the African Union (AU) and multilateral meetings, demonstrate the country's commitment to respecting national and international law and the norms that govern relations between States.

He also highlighted that this stance projects Angola as a nation that defends fundamental principles and reinforces its diplomatic positioning.

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"This transforms the State into a more reliable and respectable entity," Azaredo said, adding that, despite the global tendency to emphasize only power, there are basic rules of international behavior that must be observed.

He also said that this approach contributes to consolidating the power and legitimacy of the Angolan State, raising its status on the international stage and strengthening the confidence of external partners.

Running under the motto "For the Economic Development and Well-being of Angolans, Hand in Hand," the conference is addressing "International Law in Times of Permanent War," "Strategic Analysis and Decision Support," as well as "Hybrid Wars in the 21st Century."

April 4 marks the end of the 27-year civil war in Angola, with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government and UNITA in 2002, promoting unity, stability and development in the country. FMA/SC/AMP