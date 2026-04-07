Angola: 3 Million Doses of Animal's Vaccines Available in Angola From May This Year

Moçâmedes — Three million doses of vaccines for animals are available in the country for the cattle vaccination campaign, which begins on May 15 this year, the general director of Veterinary Services, Capitão Caponde, announced on Thursday, in Moçâmedes, Namibe province.

The official, who was speaking to the press at the end of the working visit of the Secretary of State for Agriculture, Castro Paulino, to the municipalities of Bibala and Lucira, said that the vaccines are already in the country and will later arrive in the provinces so that, on the scheduled date, veterinary technicians can start the campaign, without however specifying the number of animals to be vaccinated throughout the country.

He said that the vaccine doses are for each of the animal diseases, such as contagious pneumonia, symptomatic and hematic anthrax and nodular dermatitis.

He also mentioned that the lack of rain caused the death of around two thousand animals, a number that, according to the official, must be updated from the provincial veterinary services.

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"At this time we are witnessing a lot of rain across the country, a fact that will help reduce cases of animal deaths, as we notice that there is already a lot of water and pasture for the animals and at the level of the ministry, provincial governments and poultry cooperatives, together we will develop actions to deliver more hay, corn and wheat bran", he guaranteed.

He highlighted that the vaccination campaign will feature two vehicles, which were delivered to the Veterinary Services to support animal breeders and communities.

The Secretary of State visited the Taco Taco dam in the municipality of Bibala, where he delivered agricultural inputs (corn, massango and massambala seeds) and in the municipality of Lucira he donated 680 bales of hay and visited the desilting works at the Chileva dam, which has also started receiving water.