Africa: 75th ACI-Africa Conference Closes With Focus On the Future of African Aviation

Talatona — The 75th Conference of the Airports Council International Africa (ACI-Africa) closes this Friday, in Luanda, after seven days of debates, workshops and masterclasses with an emphasis on strengthening the African airport sector.

The event, considered one of the most important sector forums on the continent, brought together more than 400 delegates, including airport leaders, regulators, investors and international experts.

The meeting also featured more than 40 speakers, 15 plenary sessions and parallel workshops, as well as an exhibition of technologies and services linked to airport management.

During the conference, important topics were addressed such as sustainability and energy transition in aviation, digital transformation of airports, operational security, passenger experience, integration of the African air transport market and infrastructure financing.

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The program also included masterclasses on cybersecurity, drone risks and preparing airports for a sustainable and resilient future.

According to the Director of Communication and Institutional Relations of the Airport Management Company (SGA) and spokesperson for the event, Raúl Jorge, the conference aimed to reinforce Angola's international positioning in civil aviation, promote investments in the airport sector and stimulate air connectivity, with a focus on regional integration.

"The conference represents more than an event, it is a space for building the future of aviation in Africa, allowing the sharing of knowledge, good practices and the creation of strategic partnerships," he said.

The Airport Management Society (SGA) was the entity responsible for organizing the event, emphasizing Angola's role as a strategic linking platform between Africa and the world in the aviation sector. Giz/CS/DOJ