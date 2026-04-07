Namibia: N$34m Aris River Bridge Reopens ... N$17m Dual Carriageway Highway Upgrade

The Aris River bridge along the B1 highway between Windhoek and Rehoboth has been reconstructed to the tune of N$33.9 million.

The bridge was reopened by the minister of works and transport, Veikko Nekundi, on Wednesday.

This is after the bridge got severe structural damage after heavy rainfall in March 2025.

One of the bridge's piers had settled significantly, causing severe damage to the bridge deck and rendering the structure both unsafe and impassable.

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This led to the bridge being closed to safeguard road users, and traffic was diverted to alternative routes.

"The safety of our people was and will always remain the first and non-negotiable priority of the Namibian government. Emergencies test not only our infrastructure but also our institutions. I am pleased to report that Namibia's institutions rose to this test," the minister said.

The old bridge was demolished, as it was beyond repair, and the construction of a new bridge was entrusted to China Railway Seventh Group. Works commenced immediately in March 2025 and were completed this March.

Additionally, Trunk Road 1/5 was upgraded into a dual carriageway for a total cost of N$17.91 million, restoring a critical lifeline to commuters and freight operators.

"These were not extravagant expenditures. Every Namibian dollar invested in those bypass solutions represented a conscious decision to protect our economy, to keep our supply chains functioning, and to honour the dignity and time of road users who depend on this corridor every single day," said Nekundi.

The Trunk Road 1/5 is a designated national road in Namibia that connects Windhoek to Rehoboth.

The Trunk Road 1/5 is significantly important, as it serves as a primary transport corridor that facilitates the movement of goods, essential services, and people across our country.

Lithon Project Consultants (Pty) Ltd was appointed to provide specialist consulting services, ensuring that all works were underpinned by sound engineering expertise.

"The new bridge has been deliberately designed and constructed as an integral component of the planned upgrade of Trunk Road 1/5 to a dual carriageway standard in the future," Nekundi said.

"It will be fully incorporated into that future upgrade, ensuring long-term value, structural resilience, and alignment with Namibia's strategic road infrastructure development objectives."

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The minister expressed his gratitude to the Roads Authority and the project's contractor for restoring the bridge and upgrading the highway. The Roads Authority's board of directors' chairperson, Martins Kambulu, underscored how, with the close collaboration with the Ministry of Works and Transport and technical teams, emergency measures were implemented to construct the bypasses to ensure that traffic could continue to flow with minimal disruption.

"The completion of this new structure within a relatively short period is a testament to what can be achieved through strong leadership, effective planning, and collaboration between the public and private sectors," said Kambulu.

He reaffirmed the Roads Authority's commitment to investing in infrastructure that is durable, forward-looking, and aligned with Namibia's long-term development goals. -akaure@nepc.com.na