Rwanda: 32 Years Later, Rwanda Remembers

President Kagame will light the Flame of Hope, a symbolic torch that will burn for 100 days, reflecting the duration of the Genocide.

Rwandans and friends of Rwanda around the world will gather from April 7 to 13 to mark 32 years since the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, a planned campaign of mass murder that claimed more than one million lives in just 100 days, from April to July 1994.

Lighting the Flame of Hope

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Commemoration activities will officially open on April 7 at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Gisozi. President Paul Kagame will light the Flame of Hope, a symbolic torch that will burn for 100 days, reflecting the duration of the Genocide.

The President will also lay a wreath in honour of the more than 250,000 victims laid to rest at the memorial, as well as all those who perished. A nationwide minute of silence will follow, and the national flag will fly at half-mast throughout the week of mourning.

The Kigali Genocide Memorial, like other memorial sites across the country, serves not only as a final resting place for victims but also as an educational centre. It documents how the Genocide against the Tutsi unfolded and situates it within the broader history of genocides in the 20th century.

ALSO READ: As we mark Kwibuka 32, we must confront genocide ideology at all costs

Walk to Remember and night vigil

Following the morning wreath-laying ceremony, the annual Walk to Remember will take place in the afternoon. The procession remains one of the most powerful moments of Kwibuka, bringing together thousands to honour victims and reflect on the lasting impact of the Genocide.

"The Walk to Remember will take place in the afternoon on April 7, from the Gasabo District headquarters to BK Arena," said Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement Jean Damascène Bizimana.

The day will conclude with an all-night vigil at BK Arena, featuring testimonies, remembrance messages, and reflections on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Nationwide and international observances

Across all districts, commemoration will begin at designated memorial sites with wreath-laying ceremonies, followed by community dialogues organised by the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE).

ALSO READ: Why Rwanda cannot ignore the threat of genocide ideology next door

At the village level, memorial activities will include talks and messages of the day, typically concluding by midday to allow normal activities to resume.

Internationally, commemoration will align with the United Nations General Assembly's 2003 designation of April 7 as the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Rwandan embassies and diaspora communities will host events worldwide. In Kenya, for example, a commemoration is expected at the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) in Gigiri. In the United States, activities will take place at the General Assembly Hall of the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

A week of remembrance: key events

The week of mourning, from April 8 to 13, will feature a series of national events.

These include the Kwibuka International Conference at Intare Conference Arena on April 8, followed by the Our Past event on April 9 at Nyanza Genocide Memorial in Kicukiro.

On April 11, another Walk to Remember will be held in Kicukiro District, starting from IPRC Kicukiro and culminating in a commemoration evening at Nyanza.

The week will conclude on April 13 with a ceremony at Rebero Genocide Memorial, where politicians who were killed for opposing the genocide will be honoured.

Commemoration activities in both public and private institutions will continue from April 8 through July 3, with specific dates determined by each institution.

Where Rwanda stands, 32 years on

Minister Bizimana pointed to findings from the National Unity Barometer, conducted every five years since 2010--as evidence of Rwanda's progress in unity, reconciliation, and resilience.

"Between 2010 and 2025, unity among Rwandans increased by 13 percent," he said, noting that the latest index places national unity at 95.3 percent.

He attributed the gains to deliberate government reforms in sectors such as education, justice, and health, alongside citizen-centred programmes and a strengthened culture of accountability.

As the country marks 32 years, Bizimana called on Rwandans to stand together in shared remembrance, support survivors, and remain vigilant against genocide ideology, both within the region and online.

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Guarding against genocide ideology

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) spokesperson Thierry Murangira emphasised the need for heightened vigilance during the commemoration period.

"Genocide ideology is prohibited, and this period is particularly sensitive. People must avoid actions that could lead them into legal trouble," he said, stressing that remembrance is a shared national responsibility.

Murangira revealed that RIB recorded 483 cases related to genocide ideology in 2025, up from 454 in 2024. During the 100-day commemoration period specifically, cases rose from 191 in 2024 to 207 in 2025.

He noted, however, that part of this increase reflects a positive trend, as some individuals who had previously served sentences are now providing information about the locations of victims' remains, enabling dignified burials and offering closure to families.

"There has been meaningful progress in combating genocide ideology and related crimes," Murangira said, urging the public to be mindful of the content they consume and share online. "Remembrance is for everyone, and social media must be used responsibly."