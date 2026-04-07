Ethiopia to Host Continental Conference On Disaster Risk Capacity

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is set to host the 16th conference of the African Risk Capacity, bringing together representatives from across the continent to reinforce disaster risk response systems, financing mechanisms and institutional capacity.

The conference will take place from April 8 to 9 in Addis Ababa, convening participants from 39 African countries.

Around 300 delegates, including ministers, senior government officials and representatives of international organizations, are expected to attend.

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Organized in collaboration with the African Risk Capacity Group, the gathering will focus on strengthening Africa's capacity to prevent and respond to natural disasters, while advancing financial and knowledge-based support systems.

In his media briefing, Commissioner of the Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission Shiferaw Teklemariam emphasized that African countries are facing mounting challenges in sustaining disaster management systems, particularly as international support declines and global risks rise.

Financial capacity remains a decisive factor in determining how effectively countries can respond to disasters, he said, underscoring the need to enhance financial readiness and institutional frameworks.

The conference is also expected to deepen engagement with private sector actors, financial institutions and insurance providers, while offering a platform for African countries to exchange experiences, technologies and best practices.

Ethiopia's selection as host reflects its growing role in advancing initiatives such as the Green Legacy Initiative (GLI), green economy development, food sovereignty and humanitarian response efforts.

According to the commissioner, participants will also visit key development projects in Addis Ababa, including corridor development works, riverside projects and other flagship infrastructure initiatives.

Head of Government Services for East and Southern Africa at the African Risk Capacity Group, Koffi Konin on his part, noted that the conference will emphasize reducing dependency on external aid by increasing contributions from member states.

He further noted that strengthening institutional capacity through technology and skilled human resources, alongside promoting coordinated African led solutions, will be central to the discussions.

The conference is expected to contribute to enhancing Africa's resilience to disasters through stronger cooperation, improved financing mechanisms and reinforced institutional capacity across the continent.