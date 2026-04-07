Ethiopia, India Expand Cooperation Across Strategic Sectors

Addis Ababa — India and Ethiopia are exploring broader areas of collaboration across a wide range of sectors, according to Indian Ambassador to Ethiopia.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, India's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Anil Kumar Rai affirmed that India is keen to deepen its partnership with Ethiopia.

The ambassador elaborated the two nations have determined to diversify their cooperations into new and emerging fields.

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He recalled that during the December visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leaders of the two countries agreed to work closely in key areas including environmental protection, climate change, industrial development and preparations for the COP32.

India, he affirmed, stands ready to fully support Ethiopia's preparations to host COP32 in 2027.

"We will be very happy to support Ethiopia in any way which is required," Ambassador Rai added.

According to the ambassador, Ethiopia's selection to host the global climate conference reflects its practical commitment to implementing climate policies through initiatives such as the Green Legacy Initiative (GLI).

The two countries maintain a strategic partnership focused on strengthening economic, technological and development cooperation, he emphasized, adding that key sectors include manufacturing, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, information and communication technology as well as capacity building.

The Indian Embassy will work closely with Ethiopian institutions, including the Environmental Protection Authority and the Ministry of Urban and Infrastructure, to expand ongoing initiatives, Ambassador Rai indicated.

"I will be having a discussion with the Environmental Protection Authority and also with the Ministry of Urban Development and Infrastructure to see how we can broaden the scope of engagement on initiatives already in the pipeline," he stated.

On industrial cooperation, the ambassador further noted the collaboration between India's Central Leather Research Institute and Ethiopia's Mojo industrial cluster, aimed at upgrading the leather industry through enzymatic processing technologies.

The initiative has been improving product quality while ensuring environmental sustainability.

"We are producing very high-quality leather, and all the waste generated is converted into high-end manure," Rai explained.

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He further emphasized the importance of further expanding cooperation in areas of mutual benefit, underscoring the growing depth of Ethiopia-India relations.