Uganda: NRM MPs-Elect Begin Accreditation Ahead of Kyankwanzi Retreat

Kampala, Uganda — Newly elected legislators from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) have started arriving at Kololo Independence Grounds for accreditation ahead of a retreat scheduled to begin Tuesday in Kyankwanzi. Speaking to journalists on Monday, NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong confirmed that the accreditation exercise is underway, with MPs-elect undergoing registration, COVID-19 testing, and the collection of conference materials.

"In our process of accreditation, as you can see, the members of parliament-elect are now coming to do accreditation, undertake COVID tests, and pick their conference bags," Todwong said.

He noted that the exercise marks the start of preparations for the retreat, adding that the turnout has been overwhelmingly positive. "By afternoon, I am confident we shall have completed this process and be ready to transport them to Kyankwanzi," he added.

The legislators are expected to reconvene at Kololo on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. before being transported by bus to Kyankwanzi, where they will spend a week until April 15, 2026. The retreat is intended to orient MPs for their roles in the 12th Parliament.Todwong emphasized that attendance is restricted to duly elected MPs.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He, however, revealed that accreditation is also being extended to independent MPs willing to work with the NRM, noting strong interest in the retreat. "The list is long, and everybody is reporting. They are very eager to attend the training and the retreat," he said.

Todwong added that special cases involving legislators from other political parties seeking collaboration with the NRM will require guidance from the party chairman, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. "Such cases can only be cleared by the national chairman of the party. We are still awaiting his directive on how to proceed," he explained.

Among those who have reported is Brigadier General Emmanuel Rwashande, MP-elect for Lwemiyaga County in Ssembabule District. Speaking at Kololo, Rwashande highlighted the importance of the retreat in shaping MPs' conduct and effectiveness.

"Before being trained, people have different ways of thinking and behaving. Some may act in ways that are not aligned with leadership expectations. However, when we go to Kyankwanzi, we shall acquire a shared parliamentary culture," he said.

Rwashande added that the retreat will equip MPs with skills to debate constructively, implement government programs, and deliver services effectively. He cautioned against what he described as unproductive opposition, where some legislators oppose policies regardless of their benefits.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also present is Persis Namuganza, MP-elect for Bukono County, who is contesting for the position of Speaker of Parliament. She emphasized the importance of the retreat in aligning both new and returning legislators.

"We are going to discuss quite a number of issues, including re-emphasizing the NRM's historical mission and core principles," she said.Namuganza stressed the need for unity and a shared understanding of the party's manifesto but raised concerns over the ongoing speakership race, accusing some individuals of undermining internal democracy. "The NRM constitution upholds democracy as a core principle. We must practice what we preach," she said.

Other MPs-elect who have reported include Wandera Sadala, the Bugweri County representative, and Samuel Kungu Bamuteze, MP-elect for Kigulu North. The Kyankwanzi retreat, a longstanding NRM tradition, is expected to focus on aligning party leadership on policy direction and legislative priorities, with emphasis on transforming Uganda into a higher middle-income society.