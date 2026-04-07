Angola: At Least 29 People Died After Heavy Rain Battered Luanda and Benguela

6 April 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least 29 people have died following heavy rains in Angola's provinces of Luanda and Benguela, a report from the Civil Protection and Firefighters (SPCB) said on Monday.

The SPCB also reported the collapse of 114 houses and damage to 19 others in Benguela, as well as the impact on 12 boats, nine of which were rescued and three of which were removed. Four vehicles were also swept away by the waters.

In the capital, Luanda, the bulletin reports six deaths, one person missing, and 33,785 people affected, including 6,757 families.

In terms of infrastructure and material damage, 6,752 houses were flooded, four were damaged and one was destroyed.

The report mentions six fallen trees, three overflowing retention basins, two fallen power poles and three flooded health posts, among other damage.VIC/AMP

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